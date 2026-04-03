The Saudi national team has barred Walid Al-Faraj from appearing

The Saudi national team has been the reason why media personality Walid Al-Faraj, presenter of the programme "Action with Walid" on MBC Action, has been absent from the screen recently.

Al-Faraj has been absent from presenting the programme recently, with Ali Al-Sawabi stepping in to host in his place, amid questions from the public about the real reason behind the Saudi presenter’s absence.

Al-Faraj confirmed in a tweet this Friday morning via his official account on X that the reason for this was the Saudi national team.

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Al-Faraj wrote: “Following the league break, we’re all back to follow the start of the final phase of the Roshen League, starting tonight.”

The Saudi media personality added: “I apologise for my absence, but the atmosphere surrounding the Green Falcons’ matches has been negative recently, and I didn’t want to get worked up on air.”

Last week saw the Saudi national team play two friendly matches during the international break in March, in which they suffered a 4-0 defeat to Egypt, followed by a 2-1 loss to Serbia.

It is worth noting that Al-Faraj faced fierce criticism after the first match against Egypt, having launched a fierce attack on goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi over the mistakes he made, describing him as a goalkeeper manufactured by the media and the fans.