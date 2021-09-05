The Arsenal youngster struck the final goal of his nation's 4-0 win after returning to Wembley for the first time since Euro 2020 final defeat

England youngster Bukayo Saka was over the moon with his birthday goal at Wembley on Sunday, as the Three Lions made short work of Andorra to continue their perfect start to World Cup qualifying.

Gareth Southgate's men ran out 4-0 winners in a one-sided match, with Jesse Lingard netting twice and Harry Kane scoring from the penalty spot before Saka notched the final goal of the afternoon.

It made for a happy day for the Arsenal star, whose last experience of Wembley turned into a nightmare.

What was said?

Saka was one of three England players who missed penalties in July's shoot-out as Italy beat the hosts to the Euro 2020 title.

The Arsenal man was given a rousing reception on his return to Wembley, which left him feeling good after the abuse he received following the final.

"The perfect birthday present for me. I am really happy we got the win and I can celebrate my birthday with this," he told ITV.

"I am really happy with the reception everyone gave me, it shows how proud they are of me and that meant a lot. It means a lot, it really made a difference for me. Even now I can hear fans chanting my name. It means everything to me that I know they support me.

"This is what I dream about, playing at Wembley in front of my family and this crowd and scoring on my 20th birthday."

Southgate's view

England boast a perfect 15 points from 15 so far in Group I of the UEFA qualifying competition, nine points clear of closest rivals Albania.

Speaking after the match, England boss Southgate admitted he was also thrilled with the treatment afforded to Saka from the stands.

"He got a fabulous reception before the game and during the game. It is lovely, you can see how popular he is with the team as well," Southgate told ITV. "I hope closure if it was needed but I don't think there is a player in that dressing room who thinks anything but positively about what he did all summer."

