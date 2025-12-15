The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025: Live stream, date, start time, nominees & how to watch

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025 ceremony is high on the list of the most anticipated events in the football calendar.
This event celebrates the outstanding achievements of the world’s best footballers, coaches, goalkeepers and top moments, with stars and fans alike from across the globe gathering to find out who will be crowned winners across the various categories.
The date parameters for award nominations include all achievements marked between August 11, 2024, and August 2, 2025. This period means that players who excelled in last season’s Champions League, their respective domestic leagues, the Women’s Euro 2025, and the inaugural Men’s Club World Cup will likely dominate the nominations.
The other core categories include Best Goalkeeper and Best Coach of the Year. The annual Puskas Award, a fan favorite that honors the best goal scored within the same date parameters, will also be presented.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming awards, including the lists of nominees, how to vote, when it is and more.
When do The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025 take place?
|Date:
|December 16, 2025
|Time:
|5 pm GMT / 12 pm ET
|Venue:
|Fairmont Katara Hall, Doha, Qatar
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025 will be awarded at a ceremony on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Fairmont Katara Hall, Doha, Qatar - hosting the gala dinner where winners are revealed.
Proceedings are expected to start at around 5 pm GMT (12 pm ET).
How to watch The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025 - live stream
|Country
|TV channel
|International
|FIFA+
Fans worldwide can watch the ceremony live for free via the official FIFA website and FIFA+ platform, with coverage beginning at the scheduled start time.
No cable login is required - simply visit FIFA’s digital platforms at the time of the broadcast.
Who are the nominees for The Best Awards 2025 men's prize?
Getty Images
|Player
|Club team
|National team
|Ousmane Dembele
|PSG
|France
|Achraf Hakimi
|PSG
|Morocco
|Harry Kane
|Bayern Munich
|England
|Kylian Mbappe
|Real Madrid
|France
|Nuno Mendes
|PSG
|Portugal
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|England
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Raphinha
|Barcelona
|Brazil
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|Egypt
|Vitinha
|PSG
|Portugal
|Lamine Yamal
|Barcelona
|Spain
Who are the nominees for The Best Awards 2025 women's prize?
IMAGO / Björn Reinhardt
|Player
|Club team
|National team
|Sandy Baltimore
|Chelsea
|France
|Nathalie Bjorn
|Chelsea
|Sweden
|Aitana Bonmati
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Lucy Bronze
|Chelsea
|England
|Mariona Caldentey
|Arsenal
|Spain
|Temwa Chawinga
|Kansas City Current
|Malawi
|Kadidiatou Diani
|Lyon
|France
|Melchie Dumornay
|Lyon
|Haiti
|Patri Guijarro
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Lindsey Heaps
|Lyon
|United States
|Lauren James
|Chelsea
|England
|Chloe Kelly
|Man City, Arsenal
|England
|Ewa Pajor
|Barcelona
|Poland
|Claudia Pina
|Barcelona
|Spain
FIFA Puskas Award 2025 nominees
Getty Images
|Player
|Match
|Date
|Alerrandro
|Vitoria vs Cruzeiro
|19 August 2024
|Alessandro Deiola
|Cagliari vs Venezia
|18 May 2025
|Pedro de la Vega
|Cruz Azul vs Seattle Sounders
|31 July 2025
|Santiago Montiel
|Independiente vs Independiente Rivadavia
|11 May 2025
|Amr Nasser
|Al Ahly vs Pharco
|17 April 2025
|Carlos Orrantia
|Queretaro vs Atlas
|16 April 2025
|Lucas Ribeiro
|Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund
|21 June 2025
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal vs Real Madrid
|8 April 2025
|Rizky Ridho
|Persija Jakarta vs Arema
|9 March 2025
|Kevin Rodrigues
|Kasimpasa vs Rizespor
|9 February 2025
|Lamine Yamal
|Espanyol vs Barcelona
|15 May 2025
FIFA Marta Award (Women’s Goal of the Year) 2025 nominees
Getty Images
|Player
|Match
|Date
|Jordyn Bugg
|North Carolina Courage vs Seattle Reign
|22 March 2025
|Mariona Caldentey
|Olympique Lyonnais vs Arsenal
|27 April 2025
|Ashley Cheatley
|Brentford vs Ascot United
|3 November 2024
|Kyra Cooney-Cross
|Germany vs Australia
|28 October 2024
|Jon Ryong-jong
|Korea DPR vs Argentina
|2 September 2024
|Marta
|Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current
|17 November 2024
|Vivianne Miedema
|Wales vs Netherlands
|5 July 2025
|Kishi Nunez
|Argentina vs Costa Rica
|8 September 2024
|Lizbeth Ovalle
|Tigres vs Guadalajara
|3 March 2025
|Ally Sentnor
|USA vs Colombia
|20 February 2025
|Khadija Shaw
|Hammarby vs Manchester City
|21 November 2024
Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2025 nominees
Getty Images
|Coach
|Team
|Javier Aguirre
|Mexico
|Mikel Arteta
|Arsenal
|Luis Enrique
|PSG
|Hansi Flick
|Barcelona
|Enzo Maresca
|Chelsea
|Roberto Martinez
|Portugal
|Arne Slot
|Liverpool
Best FIFA Women’s Coach 2025 nominees
Getty Images
|Coach
|Team
|Sonia Bompastor
|Chelsea
|Jonatan Giraldez
|Lyon
|Seb Hines
|Orlando Pride
|Renee Slegers
|Arsenal
|Sarina Wiegman
|England
Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2025 nominees
Getty Images
|Player
|Club team
|National team
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|Brazil
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|Belgium
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|PSG, Man City
|Italy
|Emiliano Martinez
|Aston Villa
|Argentina
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|Spain
|Yann Sommer
|Inter Milan
|Switzerland
|Wojciech Szczesny
|Barcelona
|Poland
Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper 2025 nominees
Getty Images
|Player
|Club team
|National team
|Ann-Katrin Berger
|Gotham FC
|Germany
|Cata Coll
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Christiane Endler
|Lyon
|Chile
|Hannah Hampton
|Chelsea
|England
|Anna Moorhouse
|Orlando Pride
|England
|Chiamaka Nnadozie
|Paris FC, Brighton
|Nigeria
|Phallon Tullis-Joyce
|Man Utd
|United States
How are The Best Awards 2025 decided?
The voting for the awards is split equally among four sources:
- Captains of all FIFA-registered national teams.
- One nominated coach per national team.
- One nominated journalist per country.
- An online fan vote.
Each of these four groups selects their top three nominees in each category, awarding five, three, or one point to their choices.
The nominee with the highest total number of points from across all four voting groups wins the award.
In addition, fans have also participated in the vote for The Best FIFA Women’s 11 and The Best FIFA Men’s 11.
2025 FIFPRO Men’s World 11 – 26 finalists
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker (Liverpool / Brazil)
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid / Belgium)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain / Manchester City / Italy)
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool / Real Madrid / England)
Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona / Spain)
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool / Netherlands)
Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain / Morocco)
Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain / Brazil)
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain / Portugal)
William Saliba (Arsenal / France)
Midfielders
Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid / England)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City / Napoli / Belgium)
Luka Modrić (Real Madrid / AC Milan / Croatia)
João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain / Portugal)
Cole Palmer (Chelsea / England)
Pedri (Barcelona / Spain)
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid / Uruguay)
Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain / Portugal)
Forwards
Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France)
Erling Haaland (Manchester City / Norway)
Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid / France)
Lionel Messi (Inter Miami / Argentina)
Raphinha (Barcelona / Brazil)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr / Portugal)
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool / Egypt)
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain)
2025 FIFPRO Women’s World 11 – 26 finalists
Goalkeepers
Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham, Germany)
Mary Earps (Paris Saint-Germain, England)
Hannah Hampton (Chelsea, England)
Defenders
Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, Nigeria)
Ona Batlle (Barcelona, Spain)
Millie Bright (Chelsea, England)
Lucy Bronze (Chelsea, England)
Olga Carmona (Real Madrid / Paris Saint-Germain, Spain)
Ellie Carpenter (OL Lyonnes / Chelsea, Australia)
Alex Greenwood (Manchester City, England)
Leah Williamson (Arsenal, England)
Midfielders
Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona, Spain)
Ghizlane Chebbak (Badalona / Al Hilal, Morocco)
Debinha (Kansas City Current, Brazil)
Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona, Spain)
Vicky López (Barcelona, Spain)
Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)
Ella Toone (Manchester United, England)
Keira Walsh (Barcelona / Chelsea, England)
Forwards
Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal / Brighton & Hove Albion, England)
Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride, Zambia)
Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid, Colombia)
Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid, Spain)
Chloe Kelly (Manchester City / Arsenal, England)
Marta (Orlando Pride, Brazil)
Alessia Russo (Arsenal, England)