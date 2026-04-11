Juventus enjoyed a productive Saturday in Serie A, as Luciano Spalletti’s side ground out a 1-0 win over rivals Atalanta to leapfrog Como and claim fourth place. Two points adrift, Como will test Inter on Sunday, while seventh-placed Atalanta, now seven points behind the Old Lady, face an increasingly steep climb towards Champions League qualification.

Teun Koopmeiners, a former Atalanta star, began the game on the Juventus bench and entered as a substitute with 20 minutes remaining. His return to Bergamo was greeted by a chorus of boos from home fans who have not forgiven him for forcing his 2024 move to Turin.

Atalanta dominated the opening exchanges in Bergamo, carving out two excellent chances inside nine minutes. Nicola Zalewski fired just wide, and two minutes later Giorgio Scalvini headed against the crossbar.

Atalanta stayed on top for much of the half, yet those clear-cut chances dried up. Juventus could only muster tame efforts from range.

Just before the break, Charles De Ketelaere headed wide and Nikola Krstovic’s volley from inside the box flashed across the face of goal.

Three minutes after the break, the deadlock was broken. Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi misjudged a cross, and Jérémie Boga slammed the ball home to make it 0-1.

Despite the goal, little changed. Atalanta remained the better side but failed to capitalise. Juve goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio produced a fine save to deny Berat Djimsiti, while Giacomo Raspadori fired wide from a promising position.

Juventus also wasted a clear opening when Khéphren Thuram shot over from close range, yet Atalanta remained on top. Ultimately, though, the home side failed to find the net, leaving Raffaele Palladino’s men to absorb a potentially costly 0-1 defeat in their Champions League push.