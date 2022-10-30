'I've said enough about it' - Ten Hag tired of talking about 'important squad player' Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted he is tired of talking about Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

Ronaldo back after being dropped

Scored against Sheriff

Ten Hag insists saga is over

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag has insisted once again that Ronaldo remains an important squad player but says he is getting tired of talking about him. The Portugal international scored on his return to the starting XI against FC Sheriff in the Europa League last time out. The match was the forward's first appearance since being dropped by Ten Hag for leaving Man Utd's win over Tottenham before the final whistle.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've said enough about it. I've given enough explanation. We are happy he is there, He is an important squad player and he is our goalscorer," he told Sky Sports. "[On Thursday] he scored and I'm really happy with that because I know goalscorers need that every time. Hopefully he is building up and can be even more important."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's future at Man Utd remains uncertain despite Ten Hag's words. The 37-year-old is no longer a guaranteed starter at Old Trafford and the Red Devils' best performances this season have come without the forward in the side. Ten Hag has said he does not want to sell Ronaldo in January but the forward has still been tipped to leave if he continues to struggle for game time.

DID YOU KNOW? Ronaldo has six goals in nine Premier League appearances against West Ham.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils take on West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday and then face Real Sociedad in their final Europa League group game on Thursday.