Ten Hag to test Man Utd discipline during Las Vegas trip in 2023 pre-season tour of America

Erik ten Hag will reportedly include a visit to Las Vegas as part of Manchester United’s pre-season plans as he looks to test player discipline.

Red Devils planning return to the States

Have not visited the USA since 2018

Expected to take in games on both coasts

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are said to be planning a return to American soil in 2023 as they draw up a tour schedule for the United States. Vegas will form part of that process, with the Premier League heavyweights preparing to pay a first visit to the city as a collective.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Daily Star claims that United will take in a meeting against Premier League opposition at Allegiant Stadium – the home of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL franchise - in July. It is suggested that demanding Dutch coach Ten Hag wants to use the trip to Nevada to test how his players react to being presented with obvious distractions.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United are expected to spend around three weeks in the United States, taking in games on both coasts, as they ready themselves for the start of the 2023-24 campaign – by which point they will hope to have got back into a trophy-winning habit.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? United spent the summer of 2022, following Ten Hag’s appointment as manager, travelling to Thailand and Australia and have not visited the USA since 2018.