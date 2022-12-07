Cristiano Ronaldo
Ten Hag breaks silence on Ronaldo's Manchester United exit
James Hunsley
12:04 PM WAT 07/12/2022
WHAT HAPPENED? The 37-year-old, who has since been mooted for a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, left United by mutual consent following his comments made on Piers Morgan's TalkTV. Ten Hag was one of the recipients of Ronaldo's criticisms in that interview, although the Dutchman revealed that now is the time to move on.
WHAT THEY SAID: On the premature exit of the Portugal international, Ten Hag said: "He’s gone and it’s the past. We are now looking forward and we’re looking to the future."
More to follow...
Editors' Picks
- Bounou the shootout hero for Morocco against Spain, historic World Cup quarter-final slot sealed
- Cristiano who?! Portugal winners, losers & ratings as Ronaldo replacement Ramos hits historic hat-trick in Switzerland rout
- WATCH: Samuel Eto'o filmed brutally kneeing a man in the face after Brazil's World Cup clash with South Korea
- Spain are out! Winners, losers and ratings as Hakimi becomes a Morocco hero with history-making World Cup Panenka