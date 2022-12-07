Ten Hag breaks silence on Ronaldo's Manchester United exit

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has spoken for the first time since Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with the club was terminated.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 37-year-old, who has since been mooted for a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, left United by mutual consent following his comments made on Piers Morgan's TalkTV. Ten Hag was one of the recipients of Ronaldo's criticisms in that interview, although the Dutchman revealed that now is the time to move on.

WHAT THEY SAID: On the premature exit of the Portugal international, Ten Hag said: "He’s gone and it’s the past. We are now looking forward and we’re looking to the future."

More to follow...