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Tammy Abraham only returned to Aston Villa on a permanent basis in January 2026, but could he be on the move again 12 months later? Premier League game time has been in short supply for the England international striker this season, with Richard Dunne admitting to GOAL that the 29-year-old has some big decisions to make on his short and long-term future.

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Chelsea graduate spent time in Italy

London native Abraham is a product of Chelsea’s academy system and scored 30 goals through 82 appearances for the Blues after making his senior breakthrough. International recognition with England also came his way while becoming a Champions League winner.

Competition for places led to a move elsewhere being considered in 2021, with the decision made to step out of a professional comfort zone and head for Italy. A bright start to life at Roma delivered 27 goals across his debut campaign, but his numbers dipped from there as loan spells at AC Milan and Besiktas were taken in.

Jackson leading the line for Emery

Villa, who saw Abraham help them to promotion during a loan stint in 2018-19, brought a familiar face back to the Premier League during the last winter window as an £18 million ($24m) fee changed hands.

Europa League success was savoured, but Ollie Watkins was Unai Emery’s go-to option as a lone central striker. He moved on to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal over the summer, but Colombian frontman Nicolas Jackson was acquired from Chelsea.

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Abraham has found himself stuck in a back-up role as a result, with no top-flight minutes being seen for Villa since mid-September. At his age, a man with 11 caps for the Three Lions really needs to be playing more frequently.

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Does Abraham need a transfer in January?

With that being taken into account, could Abraham push for another transfer early in 2027? When that question was put to Dunne, the former Villans defender - who was speaking in association with IrishBetting.ie - told GOAL: “Possibly, yes.

“He's had a period where Unai Emery relies on a more mobile forward. When Ollie Watkins was there, he obviously runs the line really well and works well on his own. And I think the signing of Nicolas Jackson, when he came in, it was a bit of a 50-50. Is this going to be a success or are we going to see the Nicolas Jackson that we've seen at Chelsea for a period of time?

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“Luckily, Emery's been able to get him playing, he's been able to get him working, and he does look like he can work the back line on his own. He looks like he prefers to be able to run both sides of the pitch, both channels, and occupy a defence on his own with that freedom to move.

“Tammy Abraham probably isn't of the same style of player. A very good player in a different way. I don't tend to see Unai Emery playing the style of football which would suit Abraham down to the ground.

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“So, while he's that filler, I would imagine he would have to accept that he's going to be a back-up player, a player that gets minutes here and there. So, then it comes down to his own choice of whether Villa can replace him in a notoriously difficult window in January.”

Goal tally for Aston Villa in 2026-27

Abraham has registered three goals this season, matching his return from the second-half of last term, but is yet to find the target in Premier League competition - with said efforts being recorded in Carabao Cup and Champions League action.

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Villa do need an alternative to South American striker Jackson, with rest and rotation important when competing on multiple fronts, but whether Abraham agrees to stick around and play second fiddle remains to be seen.