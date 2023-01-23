'Do I tackle Mbappe?' - PSG ultra and Pays de Cassel defender reveals dilemma ahead of sixth-tier side meeting Ligue 1 giants in French Cup

Alexis Zmijak faces a dilemma ahead of French Cup duty, with the Pays de Cassel defender asking himself “do I tackle Kylian Mbappe” as a PSG ultra.

WHAT HAPPENED? Paris Saint-Germain, who have included Neymar in their travelling squad but no Lionel Messi, have been drawn against sixth-tier minnows in the last-16 of the Coupe de France. That contest is allowing Zmijak to line up against the club that he passionately supports, with the 34-year-old electrician – who fills a role at centre-half for his club - aware that he is now running the risk of inflicting untimely injuries on his sporting heroes ahead of crucial fixtures in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

WHAT THEY SAID: Zmijak has told Le Parisien of facing PSG: “If Mbappe goes through on goal, do I tackle him or not? Do I say to myself: ‘Wait, he has to play Bayern Munich in the Champions League soon’. I have no stress before this game. We have nothing to lose, it's the meeting of a lifetime for us. And for me, personally, it's great to find myself in this situation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zmijak added on his backing of the Ligue 1 title holders: “I joined the CUP (Collectif Ultras Parisiens) two years ago. I wanted to be among the ultras, because for me, football is lived with passion. I want to go all out, not just watch the game. When I go to the Parc, it's not to go to the presidential gallery.”

WHAT NEXT? After facing Pays de Cassel, PSG will have four Ligue 1 fixtures to take in – allowing them to cement a standing at the top of the table – before playing host to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter on February 14.