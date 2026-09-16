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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoSwitzerland
Swissporarena
team-logoSlovenia
Book Switzerland vs Slovenia Tickets
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How to get Switzerland vs Slovenia tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Tickets
UEFA Nations League A
Switzerland
Slovenia

Switzerland take on Slovenia in the UEFA Nations League B. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Switzerland take on Slovenia in a crucial UEFA Nations League group-stage encounter at the Swissporarena in Luzern on October 3, 2026. This high-octane matchup brings together two competitive European nations eager to claim vital points in the tournament standings.

GOAL provides all the essential details you need to secure your seat for this match. Discover official purchasing platforms, ticket pricing options, and how to get your tickets today.

Switzerland vs Slovenia ticketsBuy now

When is Switzerland vs Slovenia UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Switzerland vs Slovenia takes place at the Swissporarena in Luzern, with official kick-off time details to be confirmed closer to the date.

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UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3
Swissporarena

Where to buy Switzerland vs Slovenia tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the Swiss Football Association (SFV/ASF) ticketing portal, which handles primary sales for Switzerland national team home fixtures. The official portal is your primary option to secure face-value tickets during pre-sale and general public sale windows.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like StubHub are your way to go.

Switzerland vs Slovenia ticketsBuy now

How much are Switzerland vs Slovenia tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official SFV ticketing portal typically start at €35 for general category seating behind the goals, with prices increasing based on seat tier and location inside Swissporarena.

On secondary marketplaces such as StubHub, secondary market ticket prices currently start at €67 per seat, with final rates fluctuating depending on seating section, location, and real-time market demand.

Switzerland vs Slovenia ticketsBuy now

Switzerland vs Slovenia UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Switzerland vs Slovenia Form

Switzerland have won four of their last five matches, losing once, with no draws in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Argentina, ending their World Cup campaign at the quarter-final stage. Before that, they beat Colombia on penalties following a 0-0 draw, and defeated Algeria 2-0 and Canada 2-1 in the group phase. Switzerland scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches, with four consecutive wins before the Argentina defeat.

Slovenia have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 2-1 defeat to Croatia, and they drew 1-1 with Cyprus before that. Their only win in the sequence came against Montenegro, winning 3-2 away. Slovenia scored six goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

SUI

SUI - Form

BIH
W4-1
CAN
W2-1
ALG
W2-0
COL
W0-0
ARG
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SVN

SVN - Form

SWE
D1-1
HUN
L1-0
MTN
W2-3
CYP
D1-1
CRO
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Switzerland vs Slovenia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the sides ended 0-0, a World Cup qualifying draw in Slovenia in October 2025. Before that, Switzerland beat Slovenia 3-0 at home in September 2025 in the same qualifying campaign. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Switzerland hold the stronger record, with three wins to Slovenia's one, and one draw.

Head to Head

SwitzerlandDrawSlovenia
3
1
1
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
0
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
0
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
3
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
0
FT
European Championship Qualification
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
3
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
2
FT
European Championship Qualification
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
1
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
0
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
1
Slovenia badge
Slovenia
SVN
0
FT
7Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5


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