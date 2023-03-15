'My super strength is scoring goals!' - Erling Haaland explains key to prolific Man City form after record-breaking display vs Leipzig

Erling Haaland admitted that his "super strength is scoring goals" after a record-breaking performance in the Champions League against RB Leipzig.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old was unstoppable in the second leg of City's Champions League round of 16 tie against Leipzig as he netted five times to fire Manchester City to the quarter-finals. Haaland set a new club record on Tuesday evening for the most strikes in a single season, overtaking Tommy Johnson’s previous mark of 38 set in 1929. He has scored five hat-tricks for the Premier League outfit since he joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, and has now broken Kylian Mbappe's record for the youngest player to reach 30 goals in Champions League competition. After City's thumping 7-0 win, Haaland explained the secret behind his prolific form in the final third.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s a big night. Firstly, I’m proud to play in this competition, I love it. Five goals!" he told BT Sport. "My super strength is scoring goals. Should I be honest? A lot of goals today, I didn’t think. I was just trying to get it into the back of the net. A lot of it is being quick in the mind and trying to put it where the goalkeeper is not.

"To win 7-0 is amazing. I’m blurry in my head. I remember shooting but not thinking. I was so tired after my celebrations."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland was seen leading the high press for City, which troubled Leipzig's keeper Janis Blaswich on several occasions. "We worked on the pressing yesterday, especially at home we have to run and press," the striker added. "We are so good at getting the ball. In my opinion, we should do this more. I think we can use this more [pressing], there is more space for the guys in between to play. Compared to last year and now we can play with a striker in behind and that’s what I’m trying to bring."

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The 22-year-old will look to continue his rich vein of form in the FA Cup when City host Burnley on Saturday.