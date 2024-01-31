Introducing... Usher!

You could say that for some football fans, the Super Bowl halftime show is just as iconic as the sporting event itself. From Rihanna to the Rolling Stones, some of the biggest names in the music business have graced the stage at halftime.

Over the years, there have been controversies and talked about moments that have broken the internet, and the show itself has progressed from marching bands to blockbuster artists.

But, as Super Bowl LVII approaches, the big question is - who is performing at the 2024 Super Bowl? GOAL brings you a Super Bowl halftime guide that has you covered with all the information you need.

Who is performing at Super Bowl LVII?

This year Usher will be taking centre-stage at the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show. Usher was announced as the performer last September and wrapped up his Las Vegas residency in December 2023.

No doubt, all his time will be spent preparing for one of the most talked about entertainment gigs of the year.

How long is the Super Bowl halftime show?

The 13-minute set means it can be a fine art of squeezing in some big hits whilst giving the audience a unique stage performance. There's no doubt we could be hearing some classics from the RnB singer, like "Yeah!", "Burn" and "Confessions Part II".

The same day as the Super Bowl, Usher will also release a new album called Coming Home.

Who has performed at past Super Bowl halftime shows?

There has been no shortage of big names who have performed at a Super Bowl halftime show. It's a big deal; some would say an honor to be invited to perform at a Super Bowl halftime show.

Last year, Rihanna performed in Arizona, and it was a spectacular show with the singer keeping to a minimalist but impactful stage performance.

Going back even further, there were numerous big names who performed, like Beyonce, Madonna, The Who, Bruce Springsteen, Prince and Paul McCartney, just to name a few. But, it was Michael Jackson's 1993 performance in Los Angeles that really changed the game. Before then, the halftime shows were dominated by college marching bands and tribute shows.

When was the first-ever Super Bowl halftime show?

The Super Bowl has always had a halftime show since it began in 1967. The show consisted of the Liberty Bell, which was performed by the University of Arizona Symphonic Marching Band, and the University of Michigan Marching Band also performed at the halftime show.

How can I watch Super Bowl LVII?

In the US, if you're watching on television, the 2024 Super Bowl will air on CBS, which is a great option to watch the game for free on terrestial TV. But if you want to stream the game on your mobile or laptop - it couldn't be easier with Paramount+.

You can also watch the match on CBS via a fuboTV subscription for your home. Plans start at $79.99/month, additional taxes, fees, and regional restrictions may apply.

In the UK, the match will be free-to-air on ITV.

Can I buy tickets for Super Bowl LVII?

Tickets for the 2024 Super Bowl are typically sold directly by the NFL, unlike regular season seats, which are sold through their official retail partner, Ticketmaster.

Like other high-demand games in the additional club and international competitions, these tickets are distributed by ballot in an attempt to offer fans a balanced and fair approach to sales.

Because of this, tickets are most often sold through second-hand retailers such as StubHub, offering a broad variety of options for the big game itself.