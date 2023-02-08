'It's such a pity' - Martial has 'never been 100 per cent' for Man Utd this season, admits Ten Hag

Anthony Martial has "never been 100 per cent" for Manchester United this term, admits Erik ten Hag, who says the striker's fitness woes are a "pity".

Martial out injured

Nursing a hip problem

Ruled out against Leeds

WHAT HAPPENED? The French forward picked up a hip injury last week and stares at another period on the sidelines. He has already been out of action with multiple injuries that he has sustained in this campaign and has not played a full 90 minutes for United in the Premier League since January 2021. He will miss the upcoming fixture against Leeds, which will be the 19th game he has sat out in all competitions this season. Ten Hag concedes that the situation is not ideal but has insisted that Martial is doing everything he can to get back into top physical shape behind the scenes.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Every time in different areas. At the minute, it is his hip. He is not always available, but also I see the other side when he is available," The United boss has told reporters. "He was never 100 per cent this season but he had a big impact every time he is available, even when he is at 80, 85, 90 per cent.

"So we do everything and Anthony Martial is doing everything. I think Anthony Martial is the player who has spent the most hours at Carrington this season, to return to recover, to get back, it is really so a pity for him that he is disappointed. He is not always available and we want him to be always available because that will improve our game and because routines can’t become routines when you are not always available."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has been reported that Manchester United are looking to offload the striker in the summer and will look to replace him with a quality centre-forward. The 27-year-old's current deal runs until 2024, and United are not expected to take up the option to extend that agreement by an extra year.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTIAL? Ten Hag could not provide a return date for the forward but it is likely that he will miss United's two consecutive fixtures against Leeds in the Premier League over the next week.