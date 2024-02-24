Edgar Berlanga vs. Padraig McCrory: Date, start time, how to watch and live stream

How to catch the super middleweight encounter between two unbeaten foes this weekend

Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory are set to go toe-to-toe in a blockbuster fight when the pair meet for a super middleweight encounter this weekend, as the latter makes the trip across the Atlantic to face off against the former US Youth National Champion.

Berlanga has carved an impressive path since jumping to Matchroom, with wins against Roamer Alexis Angulo and Jason Quigley the latest in a professional career without a major blemish to date. However, in the shape of onetime IBO light heavyweight champion McCrory, he comes across another opponent putting their unbeaten record on the line, with the Irishman a formidable presence in the ring following his 2017 debut.

There may be concerns for the latter, though, having failed to deliver a knockout victory in each of his last three fights - but that will drive him even more challenging to deliver a statement performance against a home favourite in only his second overseas contest.

Article continues below

Elsewhere on the bill, Shakhram Giyasov and Pablo Cesar Cano meet in a welterweight encounter. At the same time, there will be bantamweight honors up for grabs when Antonio Vargas squares off with Jonathan Rodriguez.

GOAL brings you all the details, including where and when it will take place, who’s on the card, and what to expect from both fighters below.

When is Edgar Berlanga vs. Padraig McCrory?

Getty Images

Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory will face off on Saturday, February 24, for audiences in the United States and Sunday, February 25, for those watching in the United Kingdom, with the fight due to take place at Caribe Royale Orlando in Florida, United States.

The undercard will begin at 7:00 pm ET (Saturday) / 12:00 am GMT (Sunday), with the ring walk expected to take place around 10:49 pm ET / 3:49 am GMT.

How to watch Edgar Berlanga vs. Padraig McCrory

In the United States, coverage of Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory will be shown online and streamed through DAZN. The card will also stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe, including the UK.

Offering a broad selection of fights, bouts and action from the ring, along with a slew of other sporting events, DAZN is available at $19.99 per month in the United States or £9.99 per month in the United Kingdom, as well as being offered as a yearly subscription at $224.99 / £99.99.

Edgar Berlanga vs. Padraig McCrory Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Super middleweight Edgar Berlanga vs. Padraig McCrory Welterweight Shakhram Giyasov vs. Pablo Cesar Cano Bantamweight Antonio Vargas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez Lightweight Andy Cruz vs. Brayan Zamarripa Rodriguez Flyweight Yankiel Rivera Figueroa vs. Andy Dominguez Velasquez Junior welterweight Aaron Aponte vs. Joseph Fernandez Cruiserweight Herich Ruiz Cordoba vs. Mitch Williams

FAQs

Getty Images

What are Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory’s professional fight records?

Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory face off with a pair of spectacular professional records to their names, with a combined 39 fights between them, registering victory in all of them.

Berlanga has the marginally stronger record of 21-0, with a string of wins since he turned pro in 2016. However, his last three, against Steve Rolls, Roamer Alexis Angulo, and Jason Quigley, have seen his stock rise globally.

Meanwhile, McCrory holds an 18-0 record, evenly split at nine victories apiece between knockout and decision. However, his last three have all required points or scorecards, with his last triumph coming in 2022 against Leon Bunn by technical knockout.

When did Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory last fight?

Edgar Berlanga last fought in June 2023, when he defeated Jason Quigley by unanimous decision following a 12-round contest at Hulu Theater in New York City, New York, United States.

Padraig McCrory last fought in August 2023, when he squared up against Steed Woodall in a homecoming encounter at Falls Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. He also won by unanimous decision.

Is there a title on the line between Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory?

There is no title on the line between Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory, despite the former technically holding the NABO super middleweight title.

Also, McCrory cannot mount a defence of the IBO light heavyweight title he once had, with Dmitry Bivol taking the crown in December last year.

Who will Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory fight next?

It is unknown who Edgar Berlanga or Padraig McCrory will fight following their bout. The former still has another bout on his Matchroom contract, but the quality of his opponent will heavily depend on what he does in this contest.

Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia could be credible options for the winner, though other challengers remain in flux.