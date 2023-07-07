An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the latest UFC PPV

UFC 290 takes place on Saturday, July 8, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event will be headlined with a unification bout for the UFC Featherweight Championship. The current champion, the Australian Alexander Volkanovski, will take on interim champion Yair Rodriguez from Mexico.

Elsewhere, two-time Flyweight champion, Mexico's Brandon Moreno, will also defend his belt against the Brazilian Alexandre Pantoja.

How to watch UFC 290 - TV and live stream details

In the United States, UFC 290 will be live on ESPN+ PPV in English and Spanish from 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Preliminary cards will be broadcast on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and Sirius XM Fight Nation. Coverage gets underway from 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

In the United Kingdom, coverage of UFC 290 will be available on BT Sport 1.

Proceedings get underway from midnight through until the early hours on Sunday, July 9, with the main card expected to start at around 3am.

UFC 290 will be the last UFC PPV on BT Sport before its official rebrand on July 18. From thereon, the channel will be called TNT Sports.

In Australia, like in the United States, rights to UFC PPVs are with ESPN. Preliminary cards are free, with the main card available on ESPN PPV.

Coverage of the event begins at 10am AEST. A replay will also be broadcast at 7pm AEST.

UFC 290 Fight Card - Main Card

Weight Class Main Card Featherweight Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Yair Rodriguez Flyweight Brandon Moreno (c) vs Alexandre Pantoja Middleweight Robert Whittaker vs Dricus du Plessis Lightweight Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker Middleweight Bo Nickal vs Val Woodburn

Volkanovski's last PPV weight came in the UFC's Lightweight division back in February at UFC 284. He lost to the Russian Islam Makhachev via unanimous decision.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, also last fought at UFC 284. He defeated America's Josh Emmett via a triangle chokehold and was awarded the Performance Of The Night.

UFC 290 - Preliminary Card

Weight Class Main Card Welterweight Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price Welterweight Jack Della Maddalena vs Josiah Harrell Women's Strawweight Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes Light Heavyweight Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifeld

Among the highlights of the preliminary card is the bout between former UFC Lightweight Champion Robbie Lawler and Niko Price.

Jack Della Maddalena, as yet undefeated in his UFC career, will also attempt to continue his ascent up the UFC ladder when he takes on Josiah Harrell.

UFC 290 - Early Preliminary Card