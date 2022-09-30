Strasbourg vs Rennes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Strasbourg welcome Rennes to face them at Stade de la Meinau. Locked inside the bottom four after another defeat, the hosts are still looking for a first league win of the season.

They'll hope to get it against their visitors - but do they really have a chance against their European-chasing rivals to pull this one out of the bag?

Strasbourg vs Rennes date & kick-off time

Game: Strasbourg vs Rennes Date: October 1, 2022 Kick-off: 11:00am ET / 9:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Strasbourg vs Rennes on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV India N/A Voot Select

Strasbourg squad & team news

Having notched five draws and three losses to date, Strasbourg remain mired in the bottom four, and seem set for a lengthy relegation battle this season.

If they are to pull free of any scrap at the bottom, they drastically need to reverse their form now and get back into the swing of things.

Position Players Goalkeepers Sels, Kawashima, Pierre, Risser Defenders Dagba, Delaine, Fila, Perrin, Pierre-Gabriel, Nyamsi, Le Marchand, Djiku, Doukouré Midfielders Aholou, Thomasson, Liénard, Prcić, Bellegarde, Diarra, Sissoko, Kandil Forwards Gameiro, Mothiba, Diallo, Ajorque

Rennes squad and team news

Undefeated in their last four games, matters seem to be looking up for Rennes after something of a slow start - but the cookie can crumble both ways too and they know it.

Against a wounded side looking to restore their pride and grab some much-needed points, they will be vary wary of the threat offered by their hosts.