Storm Eunice: Have any Premier League football matches been cancelled & how is rest of Europe being affected?

Storm Eunice is set to wreak havoc on European football this weekend, with Friday's matches due to take place in the Netherlands having been cancelled and Premier League clubs also likely to be disrupted in one way or another.

Europe is currently being hit by one of the most extreme storms in decades, with red weather warnings being issued as gusts of up to 92mph have been recorded in the worst affected areas.

This weekend's football schedule has been adversely affected as a result, with The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) taking the decision to postpone any professional matches that were due to take place on Friday.

What's been said?

The KNVB have released an official statement confirming the news, which reads: "All professional football matches on Friday, February 18 will be cancelled due to storm Eunice and the red and orange code associated with it by the KNMI.

"In consultation with the clubs, it has been decided to cancel the matches because the safety of players, club employees, supporters and sponsors in and around the stadium cannot be sufficiently guaranteed due to the extreme weather."

Have any matches been called off in English football?

As it stands, no professional first-team football matches in England have been called off due to the storm, but the situation could well change in the coming hours.

In the Premier League, reporters have been advised not to travel to north London for Antonio Conte's press conference ahead of Tottenham's meeting with Manchester City on Saturday.

According to The Daily Mail, the Spurs squad may be forced to travel to Manchester by bus instead of plane, while Burnley may be unable to fly to London before their encounter with Brighton on the south coast.

Eddie Howe also confirmed that Newcastle - who face West Ham in the Premier League on February 19 - could see their travel plans disrupted by the storm, telling reporters: "We are planning to fly down to London this afternoon.

"We will wait to see if there is any change to our flight and we are prepared to travel by coach if need be.

"So we are waiting to hear. Our plans are unchanged at the moment. The only disruption we've had this week is our training ground has been disrupted by heavy winds.

"Our training ground is exposed to heavy winds anyway so it has been slightly difficult this week. But nothing else has affected us so we are all good."

Elsewhere, the staging of Friday night's Championship clash between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest is set to be reviewed amid mounting safety concerns.

Today’s #PL2 match against #LUFC at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre has been postponed due to the red weather warning. 🚨 #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/CKmFec4gDx — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 18, 2022

The Cherries have confirmed in a statement: "The club is working alongside its Safety Advisory Group, the EFL and Nottingham Forest, and will provide relevant information to all those planning to travel as soon as possible on Friday."

Brighton's PL2 fixture against Leeds United, meanwhile, has been postponed.

