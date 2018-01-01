Sterling wins Premier League Player of the Month

The Manchester City winger has won the award after scoring three goals and laying on three assists in the month of November

Raheem Sterling has won the Premier League Player of the Month award for November.

The Manchester City winger scored three goals and provided three assists for the club during the month, as City beat Southampton, Manchester United and West Ham in the league.

The England international has been in sensational form for Pep Guardiola's side this season, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in 19 games in all competitions.

And he has now been rewarded for his rich vein of form by being recognised as the Player of the Month.

Sterling, of course, has been in the headlines recently after falling victim to alleged racist abuse during City's first defeat of the season, against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram afterwards to draw attention to the treatment of young black players in the media.

At the end of a strong statement, Sterling said: "So for all the newspapers that don't understand why people are racist in this day and age all I have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity and give all players an equal chance."

Chelsea have subsequently suspended four fans, while one is reported to have lost his job after being caught on camera shouting at the winger.

He has defended himself, however, acknowledging that he called Sterling a "c***", though he says he used the word "Manc" instead of "black" before the expletive.

Article continues below

Sterling will next be in action against Hoffenheim in the Champions League before City take on Everton in the Premier League this weekend.

City are already through to the knockout stages of the European competition, but they have slipped to second in the Premier League.

Liverpool currently lead the way, a point ahead of Guardiola's side following their 4-0 win over Bournemouth and City's loss at Stamford Bridge.