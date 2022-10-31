'He's not even a consideration' - Sterling warned that Chelsea form is jeopardising England World Cup chances

Pat Nevin has warned that Raheem Sterling may not be considered for England's World Cup squad if his poor Chelsea form continues.

Sterling only has three goals this season

Warned he may miss England squad

World Cup just weeks away

WHAT HAPPENED? Nevin opined that while several Chelsea players have improved under new coach Graham Potter, there has been no significant change in Sterling's form and that may cost him his World Cup spot in the England team.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, the former Chelsea icon said: "I'm watching Raheem Sterling right now and I've said that Graham Potter has got the best from every player since he has been there, with one exception. Raheem Sterling.

"If he keeps playing the way he is right now, he's not even a consideration for the World Cup. He is having a really really bad time and today he is having an absolutely terrible game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England international has experienced a poor run of form since joining Chelsea from Manchester City in the summer. He has appeared in 11 league games for the Blues and scored three goals thus far, with his last strike coming all the way back in August against Southampton. His struggles have been compounded by new manager Potter fielded him as a wing-back in recent weeks.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR STERLING? The forward has just four games to impress Gareth Southgate before the World Cup. Two out of Chelsea's next four matches are against Arsenal and Manchester City.