Spurs get their man! James Maddison unveiled as a Tottenham player after sealing transfer from relegated Leicester

Tottenham have completed the signing of James Maddison from relegated Leicester City.

Spurs confirm signing of Maddison

Second signing of the summer

Maddison moves after relegation

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham have announced the signing of the attacking midfielder after striking a £40m ($50.5m) deal following Leicester's drop into the Championship. Maddison was also targeted by Newcastle, but Spurs have beaten their Premier League rivals to the punch, and he has signed a contract until 2028.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maddison follows Guglielmo Vicario in joining new manager Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham, with the goalkeeper announced as a new signing on Tuesday. Newcastle had been leading the race for the England international but his arrival at Spurs has now been formalised. Harry Winks is set to join Leicester in a separate £10m ($12.6m) deal, per BBC Sport.

WHAT NEXT? Spurs are preparing for a pre-season tour of Australia and Maddison will hope to get some minutes under his belt before the 2023/24 season.