Could Spurs outdo the Invincibles?! Premier League leaders Tottenham on pace to better Arsenal's greatest-ever team after Crystal Palace win

Tottenham are currently on track to better the record of Arsenal's 'Invincibles', after their latest Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

Spurs currently ten games unbeaten

Five points clear after win at Selhurst Park

On track to better Arsenal's 03-04 season

WHAT HAPPENED? Having amassed 26 points already this season, Spurs are currently two points better off than Arsenal were during their unbeaten season back in 2003-04. Their latest victory over Crystal Palace on Friday evening extended their lead to five points at the top of the Premier League table.

HOW MANY POINTS DO THEY NEED? Arsene Wenger's side still remains the only team to finish a 38-game season unbeaten, finishing 11 points clear of Chelsea in first position in the table. Spurs have so far won eight and drawn two of their opening ten games, with plenty of work still to do to ensure a first-ever Premier League title. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can continue this impressive start, with Manchester City and Newcastle United both to come in the next month.

WHAT ANGE SAID: When asked in a press conference about the dream of potentially being in the title conversation come May, the former Celtic boss said: ''Dreams last as long as they do until someone wakes you up. We'll just see.''

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SPURS?: Tottenham's next Premier League test is another all-London affair, as they take on Chelsea and former boss Mauricio Pochettino on November 6.