WATCH: Sporting Kansas City striker Alan Pulido shown straight red card for shocking headbutt on Wolves loanee Yerson Mosquera in Leagues Cup encounter

Sporting Kansas City's Alan Pulido was shown a straight red after he headbutted Wolves loanee Yerson Mosquera in the Leagues Cup.

Pulido headbutted Mosquera

Was shown a straight red

Kansas City lost to Cincinnati on penalties

WHAT HAPPENED? Sporting Kansas City were cruising against FC Cincinnati after a Nick Hagglund own goal and a header from Daniel Rosero helped them take a 2-0 lead in the first 12 minutes. However, a moment of madness from Pulido saw them reduced to 10-men as the striker headbutted Mosquera just before the half-hour mark. He was involved in a tussle for the ball with the FC Cincinnati defender and lashed out after being shoved, leaving referee Daniel Quintero Huitron with no choice but to show him a straight red card.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Pulido was sent-off, FC Cincinnati pulled one back after goalkeeper John Pulskamp scored an own goal. Brandon Vasquez found the equaliser in the 56th minute but Gadi Kinda struck for Sporting Kansas City to put them back in the lead. However, Luciano Acosta converted from the spot to force extra-time. The two teams remained inseparable after 120 minutes of action but Cincinnati held their nerves in the penalty shootout to win 4-2 and gain an extra point.

WHAT NEXT? Pulido will be suspended when Sporting Kansas City take on Mexican side Guadalajara next Tuesday. FC Cincinnati, meanwhile, will lock horns against the same opponent on July 27 in the Leagues Cup.