Spider-Man's advice for Harry Kane as actor Tom Holland - a Tottenham fan - bizarrely tells Man Utd target & Son Heung-min to sign for Real Madrid

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, a Tottenham fan, has bizarrely urged both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to join Real Madrid this summer.

Holland asked about Kane and Son's future

Urges both to leave

Kane linked with Real & Manchester United

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs supporter Holland was asked about what he would say to Kane if given the chance, and he urged him to "go to Madrid. Go and be the best football player in the world that you deserve to be." He was then asked his favourite player and said: "Son, and I'd say go with him! Go together! Go and win the Champions League together, please!"

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Kane's future is up in the air, with his contract expiring at the end of the coming season. He has been linked with a move to Real Madrid to potentially replace Karim Benzema after his switch to Al-Ittihad. Manchester United are also said to be targeting the England captain but it remains to be seen if Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is willing to countenance a deal this summer. Son, by comparison, has revealed that he has no intention of leaving Tottenham.

WHAT NEXT? Kane's future is likely to be under the microscope for the remainder of the summer window, with United reportedly having told him to hand in a transfer request.