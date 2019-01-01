Sources: Freiburg makes bid for Rapids teenager Bassett

The German club has targeted the Colorado midfielder to be the latest teenager to jump from MLS to the Bundesliga

side SC has made a summer transfer bid for teenager Cole Bassett, sources have confirmed to Goal.

The 17-year-old central midfielder has enjoyed a breakout season with the , earning regular minutes as one of the youngest players in Major League Soccer. Bassett has started nine matches for the Rapids in 2019, registering a goal and two assists.

Any transfer of Bassett to Freiburg would have to wait until July 28 — when Bassett turns 18 — to be finalized.

Bassett has been on Freiburg's radar since he spent time training with the Bundesliga club after the 2018 season, making a strong enough impression to emerge as a transfer target.

Having just turned pro in August 2018 after signing a five-year homegrown player contract with the Rapids, Bassett played sparingly in 2018, but has been a regular for the Rapids in 2019. He has continued to earn playing time even after the team fired former coach Anthony Hudson, replacing him with interim coach Conor Casey, who has helped lead the Rapids to an undefeated record (4-0-2) since taking charge.

A heck of a way to score your first goal. @ColoradoRapids are level.#COLvDAL // #DecisionDay by @ATT https://t.co/3KPYRzkXaP

— Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 28, 2018

Freiburg is no stranger to young American talent, having signed U.S. Under-20 national team standout Alex Mendez in 2018, and having previously signed current U.S. national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen as a teenager before he eventually moved to Major League Soccer to sign with the (Steffen has since moved on to in a $10 million deal).

If Bassett does make a move to Freiburg, he would become the latest in a wave of American teenagers to make the jump to , following a path taken by the likes of and U.S. Under-20 defender Chris Richards, 96 teammates and U.S. Under-20 standouts Sebastian Soto and Chris Gloster, and and U.S. national team midfielder Tyler Adams, who enjoyed a successful move to the Bundesliga in January at the age of 19.

The flow of American teenagers moving to Bundesliga clubs is already set to continue this summer, with U.S. Under-20 winger Ulysses Llanez set to complete his move to in July, and U.S. Under-17 star Giovanni Reyna set to finalize his move to in July as well.