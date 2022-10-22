Graham Potter has hailed Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's resurgent form after a rough few seasons.

Kepa reclaims number one spot

Five consecutive cleans sheets

Chelsea face Man Utd on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Potter credited Chelsea's goalkeeper coach Ben Roberts for helping Kepa regain his form and confidence. The Spaniard has appeared in eight matches for the Blues this season and kept five consecutive clean sheets.

WHAT THEY SAID: On Arrizabalaga's uptick in form, Potter said: "I think that's part of the relationship Ben [Roberts] has with him – and he is good at that. At the same time, the past is the past. You've got to look at the situation now and in my interactions with him, [I've found] a really responsible guy, was not happy with how things had gone, and wanted them to go better. But sometimes life doesn't go that way; it's not a straight line.

"Sometimes you have to suffer and he probably has. He would've liked to have been better but maybe that is an experience that he has that makes him who he is now and maybe the future is a different story. The most important thing is he can embrace those challenges, embrace the suffering he's had to have, and then show his quality. That's why everyone is happy he is performing the way he is. It's a positive story."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish goalkeeper remained largely out of favour under former Chelsea managers Thomas Tuchel and Frank Lampard. He lost his place in the starting lineup to Edouard Mendy and had appeared in only 15 matches for the club in the 2021-22 season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea next take on Manchester United in the Premier League in Saturday's late kick-off.