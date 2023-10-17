The solution to Erik ten Hag's defensive woes? Man Utd set to target Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi to bolster backline

Manchester United are plotting a January move for Crystal Palace and Three Lions defender Marc Guehi.

Man Utd want Crystal Palace's Guehi

Club want to solve defensive woes

Currently missing a host of defenders due to injuries

WHAT HAPPENED? In a bid to solve their defensive woes, United are eyeing a move for Crystal Place centre-back Marc Guehi in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The report also claims that the Red Devils will face competition from fellow Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Newcastle, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur in the pursuit of the English international who has a contract with his current club until 2026.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United's backline has been a serious headache for Erik ten Hag who has already lost left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia to long-term injuries while central defender Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out until the end of January.

Victor Lindelof's future hangs in the balance as the defender's contract expires in 2024 and the club is yet to offer him a new deal.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag's side will be next seen in action on Sunday when they take on Sheffield United in the Premier League.