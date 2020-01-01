Solskjaer: Man Utd still believe they are the biggest club in the world & will be back

The Red Devils boss acknowledges that others have risen to the top of the game, such as City, but considers those at Old Trafford to be there as well

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says everyone associated with still believes that the club are “the biggest in the world”, with the intention being to prove that over the coming years.

That claim was easy to make during the tenure of Sir Alex Ferguson, with the legendary Scot overseeing an era of unprecedented success.

He took United to the very top of the game, collecting 13 Premier League titles and a couple of crowns along the way.

The Red Devils have endured a rather humbling fall from grace since Ferguson headed into retirement, but pride and ambition continue to burn bright at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer, having helped United in their ascent during the 1990s, believes former glories can be replicated in the modern era.

In his eyes the Theatre of Dreams remains the best place to play football, with those in Manchester still at the pinnacle of the global game – albeit with a few more rivals now sitting alongside them.

The Norwegian said ahead of a semi-final clash with ‘noisy neighbours’ City on Tuesday: "It is a different time. When the owners came in at City you knew they were going to go for it.

"I'm never surprised by anything in football and with what they have done they deserve to be where they are.

"We are still in our own heads the biggest club in the world so, of course, we want to get back to where we were. It's going to take time.

"You have to go for it at this club, that's what we are here for, to take on the challenges that are given to us.

"We are Man Utd. We have been up and we've been down but we've always come back."

Article continues below

United have gone two seasons without getting their hands on any major silverware.

Jose Mourinho collected three trophies in his first campaign at the helm, but there has been nothing since then.

The Red Devils have three possible avenues to success still open to them in 2020, with a place in the last four of the Carabao Cup being complemented by a run to the last 32 of the and an third-round replay clash with Premier League rivals .