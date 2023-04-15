Sofiane Boufal DENIES saying he 'enjoyed seeing Cristiano Ronaldo cry' after Morocco's World Cup triumph over Portugal

Sofiane Boufal has taken to social media to deny saying he 'enjoyed seeing Cristiano Ronaldo cry' after Morocco's World Cup elimination of Portugal.

Reportedly said he 'enjoyed seeing CR7 cry'

Boufal denies quote

Calls out 'fake'

WHAT HAPPENED? Quotes attributed to the winger described him as relieved to see Ronaldo in tears rather than he or his Moroccan team-mates after their epic win over Portugal in Doha during the World Cup.

But Boufal took to Instagram to squarely denounce the quotes as 'fake', sharing a screenshot of an image of him and Ronaldo with the quote in question emblazoned across it.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morocco stunned Portugal in December's World Cup quarter-final, becoming the first African team to qualify for the tournament's last four and eventually finishing fourth after winning many plaudits.

WHAT NEXT FOR BOUFAL? Boufal was back in action for Al-Rayyan in a 2-2 with Al-Sailiya after the Qatar Stars League returned from a month's hiatus. This midweek they take on title challengers Al-Duhail.