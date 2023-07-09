Soccer Champions Tour: Tickets, prices & how to buy

Top teams from England, Spain and Italy will be featured in the Soccer Champions Tour pre-season tournament in the United States.

Six of the world's biggest football clubs will be coming to the United States for a new tournament named Soccer Champions Tour this summer. The Soccer Champions Tour will feature Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, Arsenal, and AC Milan. The tournament will be played from July 22 to August 2 and will include matches in California, Texas, Nevada, and Florida.

This is a great opportunity for fans in the United States to see some of the best players in the world compete against each other. The tournament will feature a number of high-profile matches, including El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. It is sure to be an exciting event for fans of all ages.

How can you get yourself a ticket to any of these eight pre-season fixtures? GOAL tells you all you need to know.

Soccer Champions Tour: How to buy tickets

General and premium tickets for the Soccer Champions Tour matches can be purchased from the official website of the competition.

You can also buy Soccer Champions Tour tickets from StubHub here.

Tickets for El Clasico on July 29 in Texas range from $222 to $3,478. The cheapest tickets are in the upper tiers of the stadium, while the most expensive tickets are at the edge of the pitch opposite the managers' technical areas. Tickets close to the touchline cost anywhere between $1000 and $2,500.

The tickets for the rest of the fixtures range from $50 to $600 and the sale started in May 2023. VIP seats for most of the fixtures are close to $1000.

The tournament will be billed as a summer of soccer in the United States, as it is sure to be a major event for fans of the sport. The tournament will feature a number of high-profile matches.

The tournament is also being seen as a way to grow the popularity of soccer in the United States. The United States is already one of the biggest markets for soccer in the world, but the Soccer Champions Tour is sure to bring even more attention to the sport.

The tournament is also being seen as a way to generate revenue for the participating clubs. The clubs will be able to sell merchandise and sponsorships and generate revenue from the tour.

