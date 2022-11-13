'He's so good!' - Gabriel Martinelli raves about Brazil teammate Alisson who is impossible to beat in Brazil training
- Martinelli impressed by Alisson
- Arsenal forward struggled to beat him in training
- Pair have faced each other in England
WHAT HAPPENED? The shot stopper is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, having played a crucial role for Liverpool in their recent Premier League and Champions League successes. Brazil co-star Martinelli knows first hand how strong the 30-year-old is as he has come up against him in Brazil training and in the Premier League.
WHAT THEY SAID: "Yeah, he's so good," he said in an interview with Sky Sports. "When I went to the national team last time, when we played against when we played against Japan and South Korea, I remember when we were in training and I came one-v-one with him and it's so difficult, he's so big."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brazil will be hoping that Alisson proves to be unbeatable when they kick off their World Cup campaign in Qatar later this month.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Alisson and Martinelli will hope to be involved when they begin their World Cup campaign against Serbia on November 24.
