Smith Rowe provides injury update as he steps up recovery ahead of Arsenal comeback

Emile Smith Rowe has been missing for months due to a groin issue but claims he could be ready to return for Arsenal's next competitive fixture.

Played just four times

Then underwent surgery

Could return vs West Ham

WHAT HAPPENED? The injured England international has handed fans a positive update on his current fitness status as he now steps up his rehab with the intention of playing for Arsenal directly after the World Cup. His last appearance came in a 3-1 defeat against Manchester United in early September, playing 16 minutes as a substitute.

WHAT THEY SAID: While speaking to Sky Sports at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, he said: "Hopefully [I'll be back] by the first game back after the World Cup.

“I’m actually out here [in Saudi Arabia] doing rehab. Today was my day off, I’m back training tomorrow. I’m back on the pitch and stuff so it’s going well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last term, Smith Rowe was key to his club, scoring ten Premier League goals. This season, however, injury has kept him from starting even once in any competition.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR SMITH ROWE? The England international will have to cheer on his nation from his sofa but will be aiming to feature for Arsenal against West Ham on Boxing Day.