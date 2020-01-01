Smalling ready for ‘interesting’ future call as he mulls over Man Utd & Roma options

The England international defender has impressed during a loan spell in Italy, but could be welcomed back to Old Trafford over the summer

Chris Smalling admits he faces an “interesting” decision when it comes to picking between and .

The international will have a big future call to make in the summer as he is currently taking in a season-long loan in , with a number of impressive performances convincing Roma that he would be worth snapping up on a permanent basis.

United, though, have the option of welcoming him back into their defensive fold at Old Trafford.

Smalling has hinted that he would be open to extending his spell in , having thoroughly enjoyed a fresh start, but nothing has been set in stone as yet.

The 30-year-old centre-half told Sky Sports when discussing his options: "When I first came it was exciting but also daunting because you're not sure what to expect.

"New country, new experience. But considering the way I've settled in, the love that I have felt, especially from the fans but everyone in Rome, it will be an interesting decision to make.

"Some of the other players said if you really hit the ground running, the love that you can have in this city is unbelievable. That's really what I've felt and so have my family. Long may it continue."

Smalling took the decision to leave Manchester after slipping down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He has found the regular game time he craves at Roma, but concedes that anything could happen from this point.

Smalling added on the uncertainty surrounding his future: "Even when I spoke to them [Roma], it was a case of 'let's have a good season, hopefully it all goes to plan, the team is successful and I am successful' and at the end of the season we'll sit down.

"That was the plan at the start of the season and obviously we're not finished yet so come the end of the season we'll see what the plan is.

"I spoke to [Solskjaer]… Over the previous years, I had been used to playing in nearly every game when fit.

"So to cut that in half, when you look around at other opportunities, there was nothing better than [Roma] that could have come up.

"We spoke openly and we made it happen."