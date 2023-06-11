'An honour for me to be like Sir Alex Ferguson' - Pep Guardiola reveals message from legendary Man Utd boss after replicating treble feat with Man City

Harry Sherlock
Pep Guardiola Manchester City 2022-23Getty
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says it is an "honour" to match Sir Alex Ferguson's achievement of winning the treble after beating Inter Milan.

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola has revealed that iconic ex-United boss Ferguson sent him a message before City played Inter, and completed their historic treble. Rodri's goal gave City their victory, and confirmed them as the first club since United in 1999 to win the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Champions League.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola said: “I can’t wait to be on the bus with the three trophies. It’s an honour for me to be like Sir Alex Ferguson — he sent me a message this morning.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City's win marked Guardiola's first Champions League win since 2011, and his first time winning the competition as manager of the Premier League club, having previously lifted the trophy with Barcelona. Guardiola's Blaugrana team also completed the treble in 2008/09, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT? City are likely to party for some time yet before preparing to defend their titles on three fronts, with games against Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid coming in pre-season.

