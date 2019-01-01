Shock Coupe de France exit compounds Marseille crisis

Defeat to fourth-tier opponents sees the pressure mount on Rudi Garcia as OM followed their Coupe de la Ligue and Europa League exits with another one

Marseille’s wait for a first win since November continues after the Ligue 1 outfit were unexpectedly shocked in the Coupe de France by relative minnows Andrezieux, crashing out at the first hurdle in the round-of-64.

Rudi Garcia’s side visited their fourth-tier opponents knowing that they needed to progress to keep their chances of silverware alive this season following their Coupe de la Ligue and Europa League exits in December.

Instead however, goals from Bryan Ngwabije and Florian Milla ensured their worst finish in a Coupe de France campaign since they were eliminated at the same stage in 2015 by Grenoble.

It means that Marseille have now gone seven games without a win, in a run stretching back to a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt in November’s penultimate Europa League group stage game.

That streak is their worst for almost three years, with Garcia’s side having not gone seven without victory since April 2016, a run that led to the dismissal of former coach Michel.

They did manage 28 shots in all against their hosts in defeat, their highest total in a single game without netting for three years.

Though OM remain in the top six following a relatively solid start to the domestic campaign in the top flight, their serious slump in form over the past six weeks has set alarm bells ringing at the Stade Velodrome.

Having finished fourth in Ligue 1 last season, remaining within the top five for most of the campaign, Garcia’s outfit have failed to replicate that success this season.

Runners-up to Atletico Madrid in the 2017-17 Europa League, their early exit in the group stage was a particular embarrassment as they failed to win a single match, with any further slump in domestic form likely to rule them out of European action for next season.

Marseille next face also struggling Monaco when they return to Ligue 1 action on January 13, with Thierry Henry's men having won just twice in the league since August.