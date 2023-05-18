Madness! Sheffield Wednesday score stoppage time equaliser in League One promotion play-off after trailing by four goals on aggregate

- Owls make improbable comeback
- Four goals stun Posh at Hillsborough
- Championship promotion still possible
WHAT HAPPENED? Michael Smith got Wednesday up and running with an early penalty, before Lee Gregory gave the fans at Hillsborough hope of the impossible with a second goal.
It remained 2-0 until the 71st minute when defender Reece James bundled home to set up a grandstand finish. For at least 20 minutes, it looked like it wouldn't quite happen for Darren Moore's side, until very late on when Liam Palmer scored the fourth – in the eighth minute of six minutes of added time.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: That goal forced the game into extra time amid wild celebrations from the Wednesday supporters who couldn't quite believe what they'd witnessed. The Owls were 4-0 down after a demoralising first leg at London Road, but somehow managed to fight back and win the second leg by the same score to force the most unlikely of extra-time periods.
WHAT'S NEXT? Barnsley or Bolton await in the League One play-off final for the winner of this tie.