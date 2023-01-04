SheBelieves Cup 2023: USWNT tournament fixture schedule, TV channels, rosters & guide

Everything you need to know about the tournament, with the U.S. women's national team joined by Brazil, Canada and Japan for the 2023 edition

The U.S. women's national team is in action in the SheBelieves Cup in February, which has a star-studded line-up again this year featuring Brazil, Canada and Japan.

The SheBelieves Cup is a round-robin tournament which the USWNT has hosted annually since 2016, with the winner being the nation sat top of the standings after all four have faced each other once.

Vlatko Andonovski's side won the 2022 title, albeit facing lower-ranked opposition than usual. It was victorious over New Zealand and Iceland after a goalless draw with the Czech Republic.

That was the USWNT's fifth triumph from seven editions of the SheBelieves Cup and it will hope for a sixth this year, as it prepares to defend its Women's World Cup title this summer.

So, when does the tournament begin and how can you watch? GOAL has everything you need to know.

SheBelieves Cup 2023 fixtures & results

DateTimeMatchTV channel
Feb 161pm PT / 4pm ETJapan vs BrazilTBC
Feb 164pm PT / 7pm ETUSWNT vs CanadaTBC
Feb 1912:30pm PT / 3.30pm ETUSWNT vs JapanTBC
Feb 193.30pm PT / 6.30pm ETBrazil vs CanadaTBC
Feb 221pm PT / 4pm ETCanada vs JapanTBC
Feb 224pm PT / 7pm ETUSWNT vs BrazilTBC

SheBelieves Cup 2023 standings

PosTeamMPWDLGDPts
1Brazil000000
2Canada000000
3Japan000000
4United States000000

SheBelieves Cup 2023 TV channel, live stream & how to watch

A new broadcast partner has come onboard with U.S. Soccer for 2023, meaning this year's SheBelieves Cup games will be shown by Discovery Sports - as will all USWNT matches.

Further details on the broadcasting of the tournament will be announced at a later date, closer to it beginning.

SheBelieves Cup 2023 rosters

Rosters for the SheBelieves Cup are usually announced around two weeks before the first game. This means news of the players involved can be expected to be revealed in the first few days of February.

It will be the first roster of the year for each of Brazil, Canada and Japan, but the second for the USWNT after a double header against New Zealand in January.

