'I know what's needed' - Shaw happy to play mentor role in Manchester United squad

The England international says he has taken it upon himself to "help out with some of the young lads" in the Old Trafford dressing room

Luke Shaw says he is happy to play a mentor role in 's squad because he "knows what's needed" to succeed at the club.

Shaw has racked up 154 appearances for United in all competitions since joining from for £34 million ($46m) in the summer of 2014.

The international has overcome a string of serious injuries to emerge as a vital member of the squad, while also getting his hands on the and .

He has featured prominently in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's line up in the first half of the 2020-21 campaign, helping the Red Devils rise to third in the Premier League.

Shaw feels obliged to pass on the experience he has built up over his past six years at Old Trafford, with the 25-year-old eager to help the club's next generation of stars fulfil their potential in the coming years.

“I’ve been here a while now and I know what’s needed here,” the former Southampton left-back told United Review. “I’m one of the more experienced ones in the changing room. I feel like I can help out with some of the young lads.

"I know what they’re going through and I know I can give them advice that’s needed to help them push on. It’s nice that I can be one of those people who, having been here for a while, that can give more in in the dressing room.”

Shaw was speaking ahead of the Red Devils' home fixture against Wolves on Tuesday night, which Solskjaer's side must win to close the gap on league leaders to just two points.

The defender admits United will be well placed to challenge for the title if they come through the festive period unscathed, as he added: "It’s crazy this season; it’s very close. If we win our game in hand we’re maybe only a few points behind first and especially over this Christmas period if anyone wants to mount a title charge then now would be the time to do it.

”We’ve got so many games so close together and if someone gets a good run together and I believe we can do that, then the team that comes out of this period with wins will be in a very good position to carry that on towards the end of the season.“

After their clash with , Manchester United will look ahead to a meeting with high-flying at Old Trafford on New Year's Day.