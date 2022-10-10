Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream the Champions League game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid will be looking to make it four wins on the trot in the Champions League on Tuesday when they take on Shakhtar Donetsk at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego in Warsaw, Poland. Madrid brushed aside Shakhtar a week back at the Santiago Bernabeu and will be looking to continue with their rich vein of form against a familiar European opponent.

Meanwhile, Shakhtar haven't taken the pitch since their defeat in Spain and have had the entire week to prepare for the match. They will be looking to spring a surprise to consolidate their second position in Group F.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid Date: October 11/12, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 12) Venue: Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw. Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

It can also be watched live on Paramount+, Vix+, TUDN USA, UniMas, and Univision NOW in the U.S.

In the UK, BT Sport 6 is showing the game on TV, with a live stream available through BT Player.

Fans in India can catch the Champions League clash on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. TUDN USA, UniMas, Univision NOW. FuboTV, Paramount+. UK BT Sport 6 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 1 SD & HD SonyLIV

Shakhtar Donetsk squad and team news

Shakhtar would have had a fully fit squad to choose from for the game, apart from defender Viktor Korniyenko who is out of action with a knee problem.

Oleksandr Zubkov will lead the attack and will be full of confidence after finding the net at the Bernabeu. Not many changes are expected and coach Igor Jovicevic might even stick to the same lineup that played a week back.

Shakhtar Donetsk possible XI: Trubin; Bondar, Matviyenko, Konoplya, Taylor; Stepanenko, Sudakov, Bondarenko, Mudryk, Shved; Zubkov.

Position Players Goalkeepers Shevchenko, Puzankov, Pyatov, Trubin Defenders Kryvtsov, Bondar, Mykhaylichenko, Matviyenko, Taylor, Konoplya, Faryna, Kozik Midfielders Stepanenko, Totovytskyi, Sudakov, Shved, Mudryk, Zubkov, Kryskiv, Durasek, Topalov, Bondarenko, Ocheretko, Nazaryna, Petryak Forwards Traore, Sikan, Kulakov

Real Madrid squad & team news

Carlo Ancelotti announced a 23-man squad for the game, with Karim Benzema back in the roster after sitting out the league game against Getafe over the weekend.

Thibaut Courtois continues to remain out of action, meaning Andriy Lunin is set to start in goal. Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos is a long-term absentee with a hamstring problem.

Eder Militao - the goalscorer at the weekend - might be rested as he has complained of a muscular problem. That means Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba might start at the heart of the defence with Ferland Mendy at left-back.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric; Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Benzema.