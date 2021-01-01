Sevilla midfielder Fernando hails in-form West Ham target En-Nesyri

The striker has risen to near the top of the Liga scoring charts in his second season with the Andalusian side, attracting attention from London

Sevilla midfielder Fernando has saluted his team-mate Youssef En-Nesyri, who has attracted interest from across Europe with his scoring exploits this season.

West Ham have been among the clubs linked with the Moroccan, who has scored 13 times in La Liga this season for the Andalusian outfit.

Sevilla are reportedly open to offers in the summer for the 23-year-old, who could cost in the region of €40 million (£35m/$48m).

What has Fernando said about En-Nesyri

"He's in a very important moment in his career," Fernando told Goal. "He's doing things very well, he's listening a lot to his team-mates and he's scoring goals, which is important for a striker. We are very happy because he's helping us a lot.

"In every job, not just in football, it's important to have experienced people around youngsters who can teach them about what they've been through.

"The players with experience have to be good people, for sure. It's complicated if the more experienced players don't teach good things to the young players but everyone is a good person here, and for this reason everything is going well for the young players."

Sevilla blending youth with veterans

Sevilla have been in strong form under former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui this term, sitting fourth in La Liga and having advanced to the Champions League last 16.

The club have been led by a mixture of young stars, such as En-Nesyri and in-demand centre-back Jules Kounde, as well as veterans like Fernando, Ivan Rakitic, Jesus Navas and new signing Papu Gomez.

Kounde and Rakitic each scored in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against Barcelona last week, putting Sevilla in a strong position to reach the final of the cup.

What's next for Sevilla?

Sevilla will take on Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, before returning to Liga action on Monday against Osasuna.

Lopetegui's side then face back-to-back matches against Barcelona, first in the league and then the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on March 3.

