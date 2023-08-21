Sergio Ramos' next club: Legendary ex-Real Madrid defender set to choose Besiktas over Galatasaray after PSG exit

Besiktas are set to beat Galatasaray in the race to sign legendary Spanish defender Sergio Ramos this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sergio Ramos is now a free agent after his two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired this summer. He is on his way to join Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas who have beaten rivals Galatasaray to secure the defender's signature, according to Santi Aouna.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 37-year-old star is now waiting for a final proposal from the Turkish club after his move will be finalised.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After leaving PSG at the end of his contract, Ramos was linked with a move to MLS side Los Angeles FC which would have seen him locking horns against former PSG teammate Lionel Messi, but the deal never came to fruition.

WHAT NEXT FOR BESIKTAS? Senol Gunes' side have already signed former Liverpool and Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ramos' arrival will further bolster their squad.

