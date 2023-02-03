Sergio Ramos: I am glad the Lionel Messi 'suffering' is over!

After playing against Leo Messi for 15 years, the PSG defender has asserted that the Argentine star is "the best player football has ever produced."

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos was Messi's opponent for nearly 10 years when he faced off the Argentina international's Barcelona while captaining Real Madrid. But the two linked up in Paris in 2021, and Ramos has now asserted that the World Cup winner is the best ever.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with PSG TV, Ramos highlighted Messi's quality: "There was suffering for several years playing against Messi. I am now enjoying him. He is the best player football has ever produced."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramos played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for nearly a decade in a Real Madrid shirt, routinely suiting up in the same XI as Messi's biggest rival on the pitch. But after switching sides, Ramos has conceded that Messi is a cut above his former competitor.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMOS? The centre-back will continue to play alongside Messi at PSG. With the Spanish international's contract due to expire this summer, though, his future seems a little uncertain.