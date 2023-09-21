Sergio Aguero wants Pep Guardiola to reunite with Lionel Messi and become Argentina manager - but former Man City star claims his old boss could become frustrated by international football

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero wants to see current City boss Pep Guardiola take over as Argentina's national team manager.

Aguero wants Guardiola as Argentina boss

Move would reunite Guardiola with Messi

But Aguero fears job is not a good fit

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola has a reputation for being a very intense coach who strives to put into effect ideal methods, and this has paid off as he has won a host of titles during spells with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and City. Aguero would love to see Guardiola try his luck with the Argentina team but feels the fact that matches are infrequent, unless they are part of a tournament, may work against the 52-year-old.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Obviously, as an Argentinian, yes, it would be really good if he could be the Argentina national coach but well, I don’t know. And obviously nowadays as I’m an ex-player and looking at it as a fan of the national team, I think that obviously everyone would be happy, right?" the former striker told Stake.

"But, I think that we’ll have to see, where he wants to go, which challenge he wants it to be, what managers want is to take over a country and bring success to it, right? And because, in the end, between Argentina and Spain or to go to Brazil or Germany or Italy, those teams, or England, they’re historic teams. You know there is very little margin for error with there being so few games, right? And I think that with that Pep style of play, in a national team, I think he would miss the training sessions. I mean, the thing of teaching players and coordinating things that he wants to do with a team, it doesn’t have that."

"National teams have two weeks, one week and the players come in tired after they’ve travelled and I think in that sense, Pep could end up thinking, no, I’m not going to go into it, it puts me in a predicament or I’d prefer to go ahead and do it this way. It’s not his decision, it’s everyone’s but obviously, everyone will respect the decision he makes. This won’t change his style of play at all if I know him, whether for better or worse, he will keep doing his way."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola's contract as manager of the Citizens is set to expire in the summer of 2025. If he decides to leave the club, there will undoubtedly be a number of coaching opportunities available, including the opportunity to lead the England national team, with whom the 52-year-old has recently been linked, given that Gareth Southgate's contract is up after Euro 2024.

WHAT NEXT? For the time being, Manchester City will retain the services of the Spaniard, however, the future lies in the 52-year-old's hands.