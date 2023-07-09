Sergino Dest attracting Premier League interest: Two more English clubs tracking USMNT star as Barcelona slash asking price to €17m

- Defender spent last season at AC Milan
- Loan will not be made permanent
- Cottagers and Eagles showing interest
WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international defender, who represented his country at the 2022 World Cup, spent last season on loan at Serie A side AC Milan. The Italian giants will not be turning that move into a permanent transfer after seeing Dest make just 14 appearances for them.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dest has now returned to his parent club, but Barca are inviting offers for the 22-year-old full-back. They snapped him up from Ajax in 2020, but are ready to cut their losses after 72 appearances in all competitions.
AND WHAT'S MORE: England could be Dest’s next port of call, with Manchester United previously being credited with an interest. According to Mundo Deportivo, Fulham and Crystal Palace – who have USMNT stars Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Chris Richards on their books - are now considering a move.
WHAT NEXT? Dest has a €400 million (£342m/$439m) release clause on his contract, which runs until 2025, but it is reported that Barcelona have dropped his asking price to around the €17m (£15m/$19m) mark as they seek to generate funds during the summer window.