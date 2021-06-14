The Denmark goalkeeper says he has been to see his stricken team-mate in hospital after his on-pitch collapse on Saturday afternoon

Kasper Schmeichel has offered an encouraging update on Christian Eriksen while criticising UEFA's decision to restart Denmark's clash with Finland.

Eriksen received emergency on-field treatment from Denmark's medical team after suffering cardiac arrest 41 minutes into the Euro 2020 fixture in Copenhagen on Saturday afternoon.

The Inter midfielder stopped breathing and had to be resuscitated before leaving Parken Stadium on a stretcher, and was subsequently declared to be in a stable condition at a local hospital.

What's been said?

Schmeichel has since been to visit Eriksen and says it gave him great relief to see his team-mate in high spirits after an anxious wait for news on his wellbeing.

“It was damn nice to see him smile and laugh and be himself and just feel that he is there," the Denmark goalkeeper told broadcaster DR. "It was a great experience and something that has helped me a lot.”

Schmeichel calls out UEFA

Denmark were given the choice to resume their game against Finland at 19:30 or at 12:00 on Sunday after witnessing Eriksen's cardiac arrest.

UEFA announced that the game would recommence on Saturday evening after consulting with both sets of players, but Schmeichel felt that they were rushed into making a decision.

Denmark ended up losing the game 1-0, with the Leicester City star saying: “We were put in a position I don’t think we should have been put in. It probably required that someone above us had said that it was not the time to make a decision and maybe should wait for the next day."

What next for Denmark?

Denmark must now try to pick themselves up ahead of a crucial meeting with Belgium on Thursday.

Kasper Hjulmand's side will need to pull off an upset in order to stay in the hunt for a place in the round of 16, with a final group stage outing against Russia set to follow on June 21.

“We’re still in the tournament. Now, we have to try to see if we can win this and do it for Christian and do it for all the fans who sat with us and were just as powerless in the situation as we were,” Schmeichel said. “I have no doubt that this team has the unity, the strength to be able to come together and go out and do something special.”

