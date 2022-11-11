Schalke vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
Bayern Munich will take on Schalke in matchday 15 of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Saturday. The German champions are currently at the top of the league table with 31 points, with a four-point lead over second-placed Union Berlin.
After seven games in all competitions without a victory, Schalke recorded just their second league win in their previous outing when Simon Terodde's goal helped them beat Werder Bremen. Despite this, the team has failed to impress after getting promoted to the Bundesliga this season and lie at the bottom of the league standings.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Schalke vs Bayern Munich date & kick-off time
Game:
Schalke vs Bayern Munich
Date:
November 12, 2022
Kick-off:
5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET / 11:00pm IST
Venue:
Veltins Arena
How to watch Schalke vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on ESPN+.
Sky Sports will telecast for the game in the United Kingdom (UK).
The match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
US
N/A
India
Sony Ten 2 SD/HD
Sony LIV
Schalke squad and team news
Simon Terodde was forced off the pitch due to an injury towards the end of Schalke's win against Werder Bremen. He is a doubt for the game.
Ralf Fahrmann, Thomas Ouwejan, Leo Greiml, Rodrigo Zalazar, Sepp van den Berg, Ibrahima Cisse and Marcin Kaminski are sidelines for Schalke due to injuries.
Schalke predicted XI: Schwolow; Brunner, Yoshida, Matriciani, Mohr; Kral, Krauss; Drexler, Mollet, Bulter; Polter
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Fährmann, Schwolow, Heekeren, Langer
Defenders
Ouwejan, Greiml, Yoshida, Van den Berg, Cissé, Brunner, Kamiński, Matriciani
Midfielders
Krauss, Latza, Zalazar, Flick, Mollet, Aydın, Drexler, Mohr, Král, Çalhanoğlu
Forwards
Larsson, Terodde, Bülter, Karaman, Polter
Bayern Munich squad & team news
Bouna Sarr, Thomas Muller, Sadio Mane and Alphonso Davies are Bayern's injury concerns ahead of their game against Schalke.
Matthijs de Ligt has recovered from his injury and is available for selection.
Bayern Munich predicted XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Neuer, Ulreich
Defenders
Stanisic, Mazraoui, Hernandez, Sarr, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano
Midfielders
Muisala, Gravenberch, Davies, Sabitzer, Wanner, Choupo-Moting, Sane, Goretzka, Kimmich
Forwards
Gnabry, Coman, Mane, Muller, Tel