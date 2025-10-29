This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Al Ittihad v Damac FC - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Rob Norcup

How to buy Saudi Pro League 2025/26 tickets: Prices, fixtures, teams & more

Here’s how you can book tickets to see the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in action

The Saudi Pro League has grown significantly in prominence in recent seasons, following huge club investment and the influx of a whole host of global footballing stars. It now holds the distinction of being the highest-ranked league in Asia. 

Unsurprisingly, attendance has been on the rise as a result. Over 2.5 million fans attended SPL games last season, which is 1.3 million more than a decade ago. 

Fancy going to one of the Kingdom’s must-see derbies, such as the Sea Derby (Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahli), the Capital Derby (Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr), or the Eastern Derby (Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Qadsiah)? 

Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital ticket information you need about securing tickets to Saudi Pro League matches, including where you can buy them and how much they will cost.

All you need to know about the Saudi Pro League 2025/26

DateAug 28, 2025 – May 2026
Teams18
FormatEach team plays 34 matches
LocationSaudi Arabia
RelegationBottom 3 teams drop to FD League
TicketsTickets

Upcoming Saudi Pro League matches

DateGameTime AST (GMT +3hr)Tickets
Thu Oct 30 Damac vs Al Fateh 6.15pmTickets
Thu Oct 30 Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh 8.30pmTickets
Thu Oct 30 Al Kholood vs NEOM 8.30pmTickets
Fri Oct 31 Al Okhdood vs Al Najma 4.40pmTickets
Fri Oct 31 Al Hilal vs Al Shabab 5.50pmTickets
Fri Oct 31 Al Ettifaq vs Al Hazem 8.30pmTickets
Sat Nov 1 Al Taawoun vs Al-Qadsiah 4.30pmTickets
Sat Nov 1 Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad 5.35pmTickets
Sat Nov 1 Al Nassr vs Al Fayha 8.30pmTickets
Thu Nov 6 Al Hazem vs Al Khaleej 5.55pmTickets
Thu Nov 6 Al Riyadh vs Damac 8.30pmTickets
Thu Nov 6 Al-Qadsiah vs Al Kholood 8.30pmTickets
Fri Nov 7 Al Fayha vs Al Okhdood 4.20pmTickets
Fri Nov 7 Al Fateh vs Al Taawoun 5.35pmTickets
Fri Nov 7 Al Najma vs Al Hilal 8.30pmTickets
Sat Nov 8 NEOM vs Al Nassr 4.50pmTickets
Sat Nov 8 Al Shabab vs Al Ettifaq 5.45pmTickets
Sat Nov 8 Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli 8.30pmTickets

How to buy Saudi Pro League tickets

To purchase Saudi Pro League match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league site, where you can navigate to the ‘Fixture/Tickets' section under the ‘Matches’ tab. 

Matchweeks are usually staged across three days, the majority of which run from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday) and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match.

In addition, if you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or hoping to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary retailers such as StubHub or Ticombo, with tickets from SAR17.

How much are Saudi Pro League tickets?

You can usually pick up a basic Saudi Pro League match ticket for SAR50-100, making attending affordable for solo travellers, groups of fans or football-obsessed families.

 Notable events, particularly with renowned football teams like Al Hilal FC or Al Nassr FC, cost more though, especially in prime viewing areas.

There are also secondary options for purchasing Saudi Pro League tickets, such as StubHub or Ticombo. Prices can fluctuate here, both above and below the list price of a ticket, depending on the fixture and the proximity to its date, with tickets from SAR17.

How to watch or stream Saudi Pro League matches

Saudi Pro League matches can be watched and streamed live in the United Kingdom on DAZN. You can download the DAZN app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV and many others. You can subscribe to DAZN in the UK for £14.99-a-month on a 12-month deal or subscribe to the flexible pass, worth £19.99-a-month, which you can cancel anytime. An annual (pay upfront) package is also available for £129.99, which offers the best value for money.

In the United States, the Saudi Pro League is broadcast live on FOX Soccer Plus. Fubo is one streaming service that gives viewers access to FOX Soccer Plus. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox. Other Fubo plans include the base 'Pro' package (around $85/month), the higher-tier 'Elite' (around $95/month) and there's also a 'Latino' package, which offers sports and entertainment channels in Spanish. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers for all of its plans.

Saudi Pro League 2025/26 – Teams and venues

Club Stadium (location) Capacity
Al-Ittihad ClubKing Abdullah Sports City (Jeddah) 62,345
Al-Ahli SFCKing Abdullah Sports City (Jeddah) 62,345
Al-Khaleej FCPrince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium (Dammam) 35,000
Al-Hilal SFCKingdom Arena (Riyadh) 30,000
Al-Nassr FCAl-Awwal Park (Riyadh) 25,000
Al-Ettifaq FCAl-Ettifaq Club Stadium (Dammam) 15,000
Al-Shabab FCSHG Arena (Riyadh)15,000
Al-Riyadh SCPrince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium (Riyadh) 15,000
Al-Okhdood ClubPrince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium (Najran) 12,000
NEOM SCKing Khalid Sport City Stadium (Tabuk) 12,000
Al-Qadsiah FCPrince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium (Khobar) 11,800
Al-Fateh SCAl-Fateh Club Stadium (Al-Mubarraz) 11,000
Al-Najma SCKing Abdullah Sports City Stadium Buraidah (Unaizah) 10,000
Al-Hazem SCAl-Hazem Club Stadium (Ar Rass) 8,000
Al-Kholood ClubAl-Hazem Club Stadium (Ar Rass) 8,000
Al-Fayha FC Al-Majma'ah Sports City 7,000

What to know about the Saudi Pro League 2025/26?

The Saudi Pro League may have been created in 2007, but its roots originate from the 1950s and His Majesty's League competition. Nine different clubs have reigned supreme as Saudi champions if you go right back to those early days. However, since the top-tier division rebranded to the Saudi Pro League, three sides have dominated. Fourteen of the 17 titles since 2007 have gone to Al-Hilal (8), Al-Nassr (3) and Al-Ittihad (3) and it’s been 9 years since one of those sides hasn’t worn the Saudi crown.

Success inevitably leads to popularity and therefore it’s no surprise that those three clubs, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr (along with Al-Ahli) have the highest attendances in the league. In fact, they account for over 60% of the total Saudi Pro League annual attendance. Those clubs have also tended to attract the majority of the foreign stars who ply their trade in the Middle East.

The 2022 purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo is SPL’s stand-out signing of all-time. Al-Nassr were in dreamland, especially as CR7 had previously turned down a move to local neighbours and arch-rivals, Al Hilal. Ronaldo’s arrival revolutionised Saudi Arabian football as a whole and set the stage for numerous top-level European league players to join the Saudi Pro League.

With four of the current Saudi Pro League sides based in Riyadh (Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Shabab and Al-Riyadh), a sport-lover’s trip to the Saudi capital often means taking in a Pro League match during their vacation. With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Neymar, Jhon Duran and Darwin Nunez having played (or still playing) for Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, it’s no surprise that demand for tickets is high whenever those clubs are in action.

Clubs from Riyadh may have dominated the Saudi game in the past, but Al Ittihad from the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah have defiantly held their own down the years and are one of the biggest football clubs in the country and in Asia as a whole. Numerous football fans would love to see the current Saudi champions in live action, especially when they have a glittering line-up that includes Karim Benzema, Steven Bergwijn, Moussa Diaby and Fabinho.

Frequently asked questions

To purchase Saudi Pro League match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league site, where you can navigate to the 'Fixture/Tickets' section under the 'Matches' tab. You may need to create an account and provide personal information. Matchweeks are usually staged across three days, the majority of which run from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday) and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match.

Fans can also book match tickets via the WeBook.com platform. Last year Webook.com partnered with the Saudi Pro League to become its official ticketing platform.

Fans can also book match tickets via the WeBook.com platform. Last year Webook.com partnered with the Saudi Pro League to become its official ticketing platform.  

Yes, In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub and Ticombo are two of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. They are legitimate merchants in the resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets.

The King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, which is known as ‘The Jewel’, is currently the biggest stadium in the Saudi Pro League. It’s a multi-use stadium that was built to provide the city of Jeddah with a world class football venue. Previously, Jeddah’s clubs had been playing their home matches at the much smaller and mostly uncovered Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. The King Abdullah Sports City stadium opened in 2014 and has a capacity of 62,345. Al Ittihad share the ground with fellow Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli.

Neymar is the most expensive player in Saudi Pro League history, costing a whopping £77.6 million when Al-Hilal bought him from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.

