Is Saudi money a problem for the Premier League? Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag gives verdict on hectic transfer window

- Ten Hag not worried about Saudi Pro League
- Won't affect the Premier League
- Top stars from Europe have moved this summer
WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag believes the Premier League is not threatened by the Saudi Pro League's extravagant spending on players. Despite high-profile transfers like Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr and Kylian Mbappe attracting a world-record bid from Al Hilal, Ten Hag believes the English top flight still appeals to top players.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, the Dutch manager said: "I don't see it at this moment as a problem for the Premier League because the Premier League is the league where the big players want to play. I think in Europe it has an effect because there is some money over there and it will attract players. That is not in competition with a league like America or Saudi Arabia."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Recently, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expressed his concern over the Saudi Pro League's extravagant spending, especially after losing Riyad Mahrez to Al-Ahli. Other than Mahrez, stars like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Jordan Henderson also headed to Saudi Arabia this summer.
WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo's Al Nassr are all set to complete the signing of former Liverpool star Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich - as the Saudi Pro League continues to strengthen.