Sargent told by Norwich boss Smith what he needs to do to score first Premier League goal

Josh Sargent has been advised on how to break his Premier League goal duck, with Norwich manager Dean Smith convinced that the United States international has what it takes to be a success in England.

The 21-year-old forward moved to Carrow Road from Werder Bremen over the summer and has taken in 15 appearances for the Canaries so far.

He found the target on two occasions in a 6-0 Carabao Cup drubbing of Bournemouth back in August, but is still waiting on a first effort in the English top flight – with some big opportunities passing him by of late.

What has been said?

Quizzed on what USMNT star Sargent needs to do in order to discover a spark in the final third, Norwich boss Smith told reporters: “I hope it isn’t weighing on him.

“Since I have been here he has played as a wide forward. At half-time in the Southampton game he pretty much helped change the performance. His work rate is there for all to see.

“There was an early chance in the Wolves game he put over and he would be disappointed with the chance he had at the far post against Newcastle.

“If he keeps working hard the rewards usually come. He is a really diligent lad who works hard every day. He understands the game and you can see that there's a want and a need to go and score that first goal and, once he does, I am sure he will be flying.

“I saw him play for Werder Bremen as well as America before I came to the club. I've seen Josh a few times. His work ethic is right up there and it's something that you come to expect from American players anyway. They have a huge work ethic.

"Tactically he is obviously learning the game because he is still a young player. But when he came off the bench against Southampton he made an impact and that is what we want. We want them to make an impact and change games.”

The bigger picture

Sargent helped Norwich to a welcome 2-1 win over Southampton on November 20 and has figured regularly in a five-game run for the Canaries that has delivered eight much-needed points.

Smith’s side still find themselves at the foot of the Premier League table, but they are now level with Newcastle and Burnley just above them and only three points away from clambering out of the relegation zone.

A testing home date with Manchester United is next on the agenda, with the Red Devils due in Norfolk on Saturday, but Sargent and Co should be feeling confident as sights are set on playing to potential and steering a course to safety.

