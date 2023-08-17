Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla has rejoined hometown club Real Oviedo and the signing was announced with a Lord of the Rings-themed video.

Cazorla signs for boyhood team Real Oviedo

Left Qatar side Al-Sadd after three years

Lord of the Rings style transfer announcement

WHAT HAPPENED? Cazorla has been looking for a new club after leaving Qatari outfit Al-Sadd in June. The 38-year-old has signed a one-year deal with Real Oviedo, the club he spent seven years at in his youth career. And to announce his arrival, the Segunda Division side put together a Lord of the Rings-themed announcement video, with the former Spanish international playing the role of the wizard, Gandalf the Grey, when visiting the Shire in a fictional world called Middle Earth.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cazorla, who played 81 times for Spain, has had a long and distinguished career, playing for Villarreal in three separate spells, and starring for Malaga, Arsenal, and more. In a touch of class from the veteran, Oviedo's youth academy will receive 10 percent of Cazorla's shirt sales after he gave up all image rights to his beloved club.

WHAT NEXT? Cazorla could play for Oviedo against Racing Ferrol on Sunday.