'Sane competition not a problem' - Coman thinks Bayern strength in depth can inspire another treble

The France winger scored the winner in the Champions League final against PSG but faces a fresh challenge from his new team-mate

Kingsley Coman says he isn’t threatened by the arrival of Leroy Sane as prepare to defend their treble.

The winger was the match-winner in the final, heading in the only goal against to cap an excellent individual display.

It wasn’t lost on many fans that Hansi Flick’s supremely dominant team – unbeaten in 2020 and starting the season on a 22-match winning run – could yet hit new heights with the addition of Sane.

The 24-year-old will be looking to make a big impression after returning to Germany from Manchester City, and Coman will be in direct competition with him for a starting spot.

"That's not a problem," Coman told Sky Sports.

"There is always competition at Bayern. In my first year it was Arjen [Robben], Douglas [Costa] and Franck [Ribery]. This year there is only Sane!"

Bayern play their first game of 2020-21 at home to on September 18, playing four games in three competitions before the end of the month.

With the UEFA Super Cup against and the DFL-Supercup against , Bayern could start October with two trophies already in the bag.

With the games coming thick and fast in a compressed season, Coman thinks strength in depth will be key.

"It will be very difficult; we play almost every third day,” he said. “But we have a good team. I hope I play a lot, but I can't play every game. We need every player.

"We usually need time [after the end of the previous season]. But we will do everything to be ready."

Bayern’s treble in 2019-20 was their second in less than a decade following their glorious 2012-13 season under Jupp Heynckes.

Such is the belief instilled in the squad under Flick, Coman even suggested the Bavarians could go back-to-back.

"[The team] always wants to win,” he said. “And maybe we'll celebrate a second treble in a row".

For now, Coman seems happy to bask in the aftermath of last season, its finale still less than a month ago.

Scoring against his former side to lift European football’s biggest trophy is a feeling the winger doesn’t expect to ever leave him.

"It's my most important goal in my life and in my career, and I'll never forget it.”